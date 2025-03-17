Large generator transported from the Port of Funchal to Paul da Serra

LASO reported that it has “successfully” completed another “highly complex” transport. This time, the operation involved the transport of a Generator from the Port of Funchal to Paul da Serra.

“The route, which took place over two nights, required detailed planning to ensure the safety and efficiency of the operation. Measuring 6 metres wide, the generator was transported on a specialised 45-metre-long piece of equipment with 134 wheels, allowing for greater stability and adaptability to Madeira’s winding roads. The logistics were carefully coordinated to minimise impacts on traffic and ensure that each stage was completed within the expected time,” LASO said in a press release.

The same source adds that given the complexity of the route, characterized by winding and challenging roads, a rigorous analysis of the route was necessary to ensure safe passage. “Detailed planning and efficient coordination between team members were crucial to overcoming obstacles and ensuring the integrity of the merchandise.”

“This project has once again demonstrated LASO’s ability to overcome technical and logistical challenges, reinforcing its position as a reference in the transportation of exceptional goods. “Our team faced yet another challenge with determination and professionalism, demonstrating that we are prepared to find effective solutions even in demanding conditions”, highlighted the project coordinator”, praises LASO, which “continues to demonstrate its commitment to excellence and innovation in the transportation of special goods, being a reliable partner for highly complex projects.”

