Thanks to Sue for sending me these photos of a fire in Garajau. The fire looks like it could be on empty land behind where they are building these new apartments. Nelio’s mum actually lives in the small white block of apartments in the bottom left of the photo. The fire brigade are on site to extinguish the fire.

Update

Material was set on fire on the construction site, and the strong winds in the area caused the fire to spread. The flames have now been extinguished.