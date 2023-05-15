PS ACCUSES GOVERNMENT OF NOT HAVING “SOLUTIONS TO THE PROBLEMS OF MADEIRANS”

The president of the PS-Madeira criticized, today, the Regional Government for not implementing measures that are capable of helping Madeirans to face the increase in the cost of living, when it has the conditions to do so, since in the first quarter of this year it collected over 20 million euros in VAT revenue than in the same period last year.

In a press conference held this afternoon in Courelas, Sérgio Gonçalves stressed, therefore, that it is time to change Madeira. “We effectively have to change this Government, which is not focused on the problems of Madeirans, has no solutions for them and is only concerned with serving its interests and party clientele”, he exhorted.

In an initiative to contact the population, the socialist leader pointed out the records that have been registered in the tourism and real estate sectors, but found that these good results “do not reach the people of Madeira”.

As he referred, people are confronted “with the brutal increase in the cost of living, with an inflation rate like we haven’t had for decades and with the increase in interest rates, with an impact on access to housing, but they don’t see, for part of the Regional Government, measures to mitigate all these problems that have been felt”.

According to Sérgio Gonçalves, this year the Government has already collected more than 20 million euros in VAT revenue compared to what it collected last year, so “it has more than enough margin to implement measures that complement national measures and that help , in fact, all Madeirans and Porto Santo people are facing this increase in the cost of living”.

