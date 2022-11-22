Architect of the Qatar final stadium is from Madeira and played for Andorinha and Nacional

Décio Ferreira lived in Madeira until he entered the University, in Coimbra, having played football in the same clubs as Cristiano Ronaldo.

There’s always a Madeiran nearby… Wherever we are! In Qatar, too. Besides Cristiano Ronaldo, of course. In this case, showing coincidences with CR7 – or rather, before CR7 was CR7; it was just Ronaldo.

It was discovered by Jornal de Notícias (JN): Décio Ferreira – not to be confused with JM journalist Décio Ferreira… He is 47 years old and an architect. He was a student of the Salesians before joining the Escola da Levada. After studying architecture, and linked to the company Foster +Partners, Décio coordinated the works on the Stadium where the 2022 World Cup final will take place.

The Lusail Stadium. “I led the internal and external teams”, he confides to JN, disclosing some curiosities: “As it is in the Middle East, the venue had to comply with specificities related to the Muslim religion. “For example, the men’s bathrooms could not be left next to those of the women… People cannot face Mecca when they are on the toilet or urinal… They can only face sideways or backwards, never facing”.

Décio Ferreira lived in Madeira until he entered the University, in Coimbra, having played football in the same clubs as Cristiano Ronaldo: CF Andorinha and CD Nacional.

From Madeira Ponto

