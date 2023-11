Work was granted to start not so long ago, after a long lengthy wait, and the Fort has been demolished, and now the work has been stopped again.

Below From Diário Notícias

The IL party, through its sole deputy, Nuno Morna, in the Regional Legislative Assembly, asked the Regional Government for information about Forte São João Baptista.

In a letter sent on November 14, the party wants to know “all the information about what has led to the successive postponements”.

Like this: Like Loading...