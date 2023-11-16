FOREST POLICE DETECT ILLEGAL CONSTRUCTION IN MADEIRA NATURAL PARK

FOREST POLICE DETECT ILLEGAL CONSTRUCTION IN MADEIRA NATURAL PARKTobi Hughes·16th November 2023Madeira News The Forest Police Corps detected today, in the Madeira Natural Park area, in the municipality of Ponta do Sol, the construction of a concrete building without proper licensing. The administrative offense file now follows its procedural steps. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related