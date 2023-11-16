FOREST POLICE DETECT ILLEGAL CONSTRUCTION IN MADEIRA NATURAL PARK

The Forest Police Corps detected today, in the Madeira Natural Park area, in the municipality of Ponta do Sol, the construction of a concrete building without proper licensing.

The administrative offense file now follows its procedural steps.

 

