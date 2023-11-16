SEE HOW THE ZARCO 23 EXERCISE PHASE WENT IN SOCORRIS (WITH PHOTOS)

Around 160 soldiers from the three branches of the Armed Forces were involved today in a simulated operation to defend critical infrastructures in the area around the mouth of Ribeira dos Socorris, between Câmara de Lobos and Funchal, as part of Exercise ZARCO 23.

All the resources involved in this action are based in the Region, with the exception of the F-16 fighters, which flew from the continent to Madeira from the Monte Real air base, as explained by Colonel Joaquim Silva, Chief of Staff of the Operational Command of Madeira. Madeira and director of the exercise.

The president of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque, and his counterpart from the Legislative Assembly of Madeira, José Manuel Rodrigues, among other public figures, watched the exercise from the balcony of the Capela da Vitória.

In the gallery of images released by the Regional Government you can learn more about the scope of the exercise.

See all 27 photos here. Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...