Horários do Funchal implements winter timetable for service to Pico do Areeiro

The public transport company Horários do Funchal announces today that, from next Sunday, October 27, 2024, “changes will come into effect in the transport service to Pico do Areeiro, with the implementation of the winter timetable and the change of the arrival and departure stop in Funchal”.

In the first case, “the only change is the departure time from Pico do Areeiro being brought forward to 6:00 p.m., one hour earlier than the current time,” says a note from the company.

Regarding the stop in Funchal, due to the significant increase in the flow of passengers at the current stops for routes 20 and 21, the company has decided to transfer the departure and arrival point to the stop located next to the cable car Teleférico-Término (4A ), thus facilitating the boarding and disembarking of users.

The company ends by inviting users to “choose the bus as a means of transport to Pico do Areeiro, contributing to environmental preservation and the protection of this important tourist spot, making it more accessible and safer for all visitors”.

