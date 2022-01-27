Cold in the high areas of Madeira

The mountains of Madeira woke up this morning with hail and sleet, and many are venturing out to see this.

At Pico do Areeiro, the edges of the paths are lined with ice and snow and, in that order, many curious people will flock to these places to see the scenery.

In the Ecological Park of Funchal there are also signs of low temperatures.

It should be remembered that Pico do Areeiro recorded negative temperatures in the order of -2º.

At the moment roads seem to be open, but if the weather gets worse they will probably be closed.

From Jornal Madeira

