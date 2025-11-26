Media outlets test procedures in simulation at IEM.

Several agencies are conducting a fire drill this Wednesday morning, November 26th, at the Madeira Employment Institute (IEM) facilities, with the aim of testing response capacity, evacuation procedures, and coordination between services in an emergency scenario.

The exercise involves the Funchal fire brigades – the Firefighters (10 personnel and three vehicles) and the Madeira Volunteer Firefighters (10 personnel and three vehicles) – as well as the Funchal Municipal Civil Protection Service and the Public Security Police.

As reported yesterday by DIÁRIO, during the exercise, “simulated smoke, emergency vehicles and evacuation movements may be visible. It should be emphasized that this is a controlled situation, without any risk to the population, and is intended exclusively to train procedures.”

From Diário Notícias

