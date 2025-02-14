IPMA issues yellow warning for winds up to 100 km/hour in Madeira

After issuing and reinforcing warnings for heavy rain and sea waves for the Madeira archipelago, the IPMA has just included the third factor to complete this type of alert to the population, the wind warning that can reach up to 100 km/hour.

According to the new warning, on the North coast of Madeira and the island of Porto Santo the wind will blow strongly from the West quadrant, with gusts of up to 80 km/hour, while on the South coast of Madeira the strong wind gusts will blow from the West/Southwest, also with gusts of up to 80 km/hour.

As is also usual, it is in mountainous areas that the wind will blow strongest from the West/Northwest, with gusts of up to 100 km/hour.

This warning comes into effect early Saturday morning, from 3:00 a.m. until noon.

This strong winds have switched from Saturday afternoon to the morning.

Monday is also still looking pretty bad for wind, and I expect , a weather warning for this over the weekend.

Like this: Like Loading...