Section of Levada of 25 Fountains Temporarily Closed

Due to the carrying out of restoration work and the installation of a protective balcony on the pedestrian route PR 6 Levada das 25 Fontes, the section of Levada das 25 Fontes, which corresponds to the unidirectional route, it will be temporarily closed to the movement of people, on the 25th and 26th of October.

The Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN) informs the access to the 25 Fontes and the return will only be made by the alternative section (commonly known as Bypass).

Well worth avoiding altogether on these days if you can..

From Diário Notícias

