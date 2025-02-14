Yellow warning for rain in advance for 6pm today

The IPMA updated the yellow warning for rain in Madeira and Porto Santo, highlighting the anticipation of the yellow warning to 6 pm, three hours before the previous forecast, which was calculated to come into effect from 9 pm this Friday, February 14th.

According to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere, rainfall will sometimes be heavy, and may be accompanied by thunderstorms throughout the Madeira Archipelago, currently until 9 am on Saturday, i.e. lasting 15 hours.

The forecast also predicts rough seas, with a corresponding yellow warning for the northern coasts of Madeira Island and Porto Santo Island, with waves from the Northwest between 4 and 4.5 meters high.

From Diário Notícias

