BAD WEATHER LEAVES ROAD FULL OF GRAVEL , AIRPORT PROBLEMS

The rain certainly fell this night, with the strong wind also, it was a bit of a sleepless night.

The bad weather that has been felt since yesterday, and especially during the night and dawn of this Tuesday, caused some small occurrences in Funchal.

Next to the Church of the Imaculado Coração de Maria, where cleaning work is already underway, the heavy rain caused a large amount of gravel to be spread across the road, causing some constraints on Rua do Til.

From Jornal Madeira

Airport problems.

A TAP Flight from Lisbon had to also divert this morning to Porto Santo, that landibg was also not so simple as it only landed on the second attempt. Just looking at flight radar the Edelweiss flight from Switzerland has just aborted a landing, and is going round again.

Like this: Like Loading...