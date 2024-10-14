Strong winds affecting flights.Tobi Hughes·14th October 2024Madeira News The strong winds along with the rain is affecting the airport. TAP from Porto has been trying to land for a while now. Easyjet Lisbon has just managed to land, so fingers crossed the others will also. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related