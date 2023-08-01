Rabbits are wreaking havoc on the Porto Santo golf course

According to the Diário Notícias, there are many holes that are clearly visible and that are harming the Porto Santo Golf Course.

Several players have already expressed their displeasure, as this situation is jeopardizing the normal performance of players in the practice of the modality.

The Development Society is also not satisfied with this situation and is trying to solve it in the best way, so as not to harm the golf course and its practitioners, who increase a lot in this month of August.

It should be remembered that this golf course already has many difficulties in maintaining the ‘green’, as the water is not abundant and the rain is little.

DIARIO is aware that the management and staff at the golf course have already managed to reverse the situation in many parts, but this problem caused by rabbits is deteriorating the sports grounds, as can be seen in the photos.

From Diário Notícias

