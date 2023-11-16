Exercise ‘Zarco 23’ moves assets through air, land and sea in Funchal

An exercise is taking place in the Socorris area that involves the commitment of various military assets, whether by land, air or sea. Zarco 23 has been running since the 13th and today has its high point with a simulated approach to a suspicious ship.

As the images collected by DIÁRIO demonstrate, the Air Force helicopter attempts to approach the ship, removing an injured soldier from the naval environment, recently boarded, and there is also the presence of other means of the Portuguese Air Force such as F-16 aircraft.

From Diário Notícias

