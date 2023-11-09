Norwegian company Fred Olsen brings together the cruise fleet in Funchal

The three ships from the cruise fleet of the Norwegian company Fred Olsen Cruise Lines will be in the port of Funchal today, in an event that the company calls “Fleet in Funchal 2023”, APRAM said today.

According to the Administration of Ports of the Autonomous Region of Madeira (APRAM), “the convergence of several ships from a single cruise line in a port of call is unusual”, and the initiative has the collaboration of the Regional Directorate of Tourism and of the Madeira Promotion Association.

Quoted in a statement, the president of the APRAM board of directors, Paula Cabaço, explains that the challenge came from Fred Olsen Cruise Lines and the program proposes to passengers on the three ships — “Bolette”, “Balmoral” and “Borealis” — “get to know and feel the atmosphere of the region’s main tourist attractions”, such as the Flower Festival, Wine Festival, Carnival, Christmas and New Year’s Eve, in activities that will take place in different locations in the city of Funchal.

“The discovery of the city, as a tourist destination, the contact with our folklore, our bands, our traditions and gastronomy becomes a unique experience for the passengers of the three ships involved”, he reinforces.

During the afternoon, the activity will focus on the port of Funchal, with the recreation of a Madeira festival, with stalls selling Madeiran products, a local band, onboard musicians and street entertainment and traditional games, and passengers will be able to visit the other ships in the fleet.

According to APRAM, when the ships leave there will be mortar fire from Pier 8 and a tug will launch water jets.

Fred Olsen promoted similar events in 2015, in Bergen, Norway, and in 2018, in Cadiz, Spain.

From Diário Notícias

