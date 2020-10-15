A man in his 30s was recently stabbed by his brother at Sítio da Noia, in Ribeira Seca, Machico.

The victim was stabbed in the chest area and, despite being conscious and oriented when Machico’s Municipal Firefighters arrived, he will be subjected to tests to determine if any organ has been punctured.

The man was initially transported to the Machico Health Center and later sent to the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital.

PSP took care of the occurrence.

On the ground are three firefighters and an ambulance.

From Jornal Madeira