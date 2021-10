A landslide at the Lombo do Mouro site, in Encumeada, led to the closure of the road.

According to information from the regional secretariat for Equipment and Infrastructure, the situation is already being dealt with by the Regional Directorate of Roads, which will, at this moment, be on the ground to investigate. There are no injuries or damage to any passing vehicles.

Let’s hope this can be dealt with quickly, it’s such a shame to have this road closed, which it has been a lot in the past.

