ARAE closes Apolo Restaurant in Funchal

The Regional Authority for Economic Activities (ARAE) has closed another commercial establishment in Funchal.

This time, Restaurante Apolo, located in front of the Funchal Cathedral, closed its doors temporarily, following an inspection by this entity.

ARAE confirmed to DIÁRIO that “there was an inspection action against the company in question” and that it determined the temporary suspension of the company’s economic activity.

As DIÁRIO reported, on Tuesday ARAE also closed Penha d’Aguia in the center of Funchal and in Ajuda.

From Diário Notícias

I believe the closures are do to kack of contracts for many of the people working there

