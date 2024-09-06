Thanks to Bill Hern for thus information, I don’t remember if I already posted it.

I attach a photo of a poster that features in the excellent Madeira Story Centre. The Museum intends it to show an example of cruise ships that visited Madeira in the 1930s. In this case two German cruise ships are shown. What visitors almost certainly will not know is that the Monte Rosa became the famous Empire Windrush which brought many West Indians from the Caribbean to England in June 1948. 22nd June is now commemorated as Windrush day in the UK and some argue it is as important to Britain as the Mayflower is to America.

You are probably wondering, does the Museum know this? Well, I wrote to them a few years ago explaining the significance of the Monte Rosa which was requisitioned by the British and renamed the Empire Windrush after World War 2. I didn’t even receive the courtesy of a reply! The display still makes no reference to the Monte Rosa’s important place in British history.

