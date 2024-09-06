Pedro Ramos will be transferred to Madeira on an Air Force plane

Governor suffered an illness this afternoon in Porto Santo.

The Regional Secretary for Health and Civil Protection, Pedro Ramos, will be transported from Porto Santo to Madeira, after being treated at the Health Center on the golden island due to an illness.

The transport will be carried out by a Portuguese Air Force aircraft, the ‘Falcon 50’, which will depart from Lisbon shortly. On the journey between islands, the minister will be accompanied by a Rapid Intervention Medical Team (EMIR).

According to hospital sources, Pedro Ramos is “stable and in good spirits”, but will be transported to Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital, in Funchal, to undergo further tests and a CT scan as a precaution.

The minister responsible for the Health portfolio was in Porto Santo for work, where this afternoon he had planned to visit Expo Porto Santo, as well as some works underway on the island.

From Diário Notícias

