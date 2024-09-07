It’s grape stomping day in the Estreito de Câmara de Lobos

The Estreito de Câmara de Lobos hosts another Harvest Festival today, an annual celebration that has stood out as one of the most attractive regional events for tourism in the Region and has attracted a large number of visitors to the charming village of Câmara de Lobos.

The ‘Festa das Vindimas’ is an event that celebrates the rich heritage of winemaking in the Region, highlighting the reputation and prestige of the parish and the wines produced there, as well as honouring all those who dedicate their time and effort to producing these treasures. This event is a passionate celebration that attracts visitors from all over to enjoy the culture, food and, of course, the exceptional wines of Estreito de Câmara de Lobos.

At this festival, which had its historic debut in September 1963, visitors have the opportunity to enjoy a wide range of entertainment, including live music performed by musical groups, bands and folk groups. In addition, various cultural, gastronomic and ethnographic activities are held, including the Ethnographic Procession, the traditional harvest, among other typical activities.

So, the party starts early, at 10 am with the show ‘Vintage Live’.

At 11 am, with the presence of the President of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque, and also the President of the Municipality, Leonel Silva, the ethnographic procession will take place, which will go through the main streets of the town and will culminate with the treading and repressing of the grapes. After this, the morning will end with the wine competition ‘Who is the fastest?’.

In the afternoon, the party starts again at 6 pm with the XVII Harvest Grand Prix, with the entertainment continuing until 3 am with musical performances by Emanuel Gonçalves, Dupla de Dois, João Vinagre and DJ Amêriko Nunez.

From Diário Notícias

