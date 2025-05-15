CMF rejects almost half of AL requests and has detected 949 administrative offences since October

Funchal City Council (CMF) receives, on average, 732 applications for Local Accommodation (AL) registration per year, of which 316 are rejected. Since last October alone, the municipality has detected 949 administrative offences in this area.

The mayor, Cristina Pedra, was reacting in this way to the rejection, by the majority ‘Funchal Sempre à Frente’, of the proposal by the Confiança Coalition that aimed to strengthen the supervision of AL in the municipality. The mayor justified the position, stating that this work has already been carried out for several years.

“They are very outdated. Everything they propose we have been doing for many years, because this executive made a very serious commitment to following the AL”, said Pedra, providing some information regarding this work.

According to the president of the CMF, in 2020 only 159 AL requests were registered, all of which were approved. On the other hand, “on average, per year, from 2021 to 2024, we have 2,928 requests. Therefore, from 159 to almost 3,000 annual average requests”, she indicates, ensuring that with the current executive, the inspections have been carried out. It should be noted that Miguel Silva Gouveia left the presidency of the CMF in October 2021.

From Jornal Madeira

