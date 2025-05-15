Costa Fortuna brings more than 3 thousand people to Funchal

With 2,478 passengers and 931 crew members, the Costa Fortuna arrived in Funchal this Thursday morning. The ship, which is being helmed by Croatian Vlaho Lazarevic, entered the Port of Funchal at 9 am, coming from Malaga, Spain. It is on a 14-day cruise departing and arriving in Barcelona, ​​from where it set off on 9 May. It has already called at Marseille (France), Savona (Italy) and after Funchal it will continue to Praia da Vitória and then Ponta Delgada (Azores), before making its penultimate stop in Cádiz.

The ship, owned by Costa Cruises, will remain in Pontinha until 6 pm. It was built in 2003 at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy and underwent refurbishment in 2018. It can accommodate up to 3,470 passengers and 1,354 crew members. This stopover in Madeira is arranged by Blatas.

