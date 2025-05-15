TikTok tourist tries to hitchhike on the Expressway

I have seen this woman on tiktok, and she has posted a lot of videos, and a lot of hate comments towards her not only for what shevus doing but, also for the things she says.

An American woman, who travels the world backpacking, arrived in Madeira a few days ago and made a video showing herself trying to hitchhike on the Via Rápida. Yes, you read that right. She hitchhiked from Madeira Airport to São Vicente, always hitchhiking.

She is making the most of her promotional work and living off the income she earns from Tik Tok. The young woman has even come to depend on rides and the kindness of people to travel, although she admits in her videos that she has no financial problems.

Hitchhiking was never a problem, but even on the expressway, where cars cannot stop except for technical problems, it must have caused some fright in the drivers who crossed paths with this adventurer.

The danger in the video we share is evident, but not even that stops the tourist from going ahead and, in an escape route on the Via Rápida, she manages to get the ride she wanted.

There is a lack of supervision by the concessionaire and the police, as well as a lack of common sense on the part of those who come to these islands to spend their holidays, in this specific case without any idea of ​​the danger and the prohibition of walking on the Via Rápida.

From Diário Notícias

