1st edition of the Craft Beer Festival brings together craft beer, gastronomy and music by the sea

From 23 to 25 May, the Local Beach Bar & Restaurant – a space at the Calheta Beach hotel , part of the Savoy Signature collection – presents the 1st edition of the Craft Beer Festival , an event that celebrates the production of Madeiran craft beer, in a seaside setting.

Over the course of three days, the space in front of the Calheta beach will be the stage for tastings and workshops on beer production and pairing, led by regional producers who intend to pay homage to the craft beer created on the island.

With a lineup designed for all ages, the festival opens on Friday (23) at 6 pm and, in addition to a dinner paired with beers, will feature a performance by DJ Ryan until midnight. The second day of the Craft Beer Festival kicks off at 12 pm on Saturday, offering a Craft Fair, beer tasting and special snacks, an introductory workshop on craft beer and another on gastronomy, as well as street entertainment at Teatro Bolo do Caco and live music with West Side. On Sunday, the last day of the festival, in addition to the tastings, there will be time for different workshops related to the world of beer and pastries, as well as various activities enlivened by live music from Trio Roberto Freitas.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...