A viral video for all the right reasons

A Public Security Police officer recently showed that “the uniform does not mean full-time seriousness”.

While several people sang the song by the country duo Bruno & Marrone ‘Dormi na Praça’, in an attempt to provoke the officer, the police officer did not let himself be intimidated and joined in the fun. He danced and thanked the song that was dedicated to him, having been the target of several compliments on social media.

All this because “being a police officer also means creating moments of joy, getting closer to the community and humanizing the mission and because security is also achieved with empathy, respect and good humor”, wrote the PSP Regional Command.

From Diário Notícias

