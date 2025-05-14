Student from Jardim da Serra Elementary School wins national prize in “Toyota Dream Car” competition

A student from EB1/PE in Jardim da Serra stood out by winning the first prize at a national level in the “Toyota Dream Car” competition.

As part of the Eco-Schools Program, students participated in this competition, promoted by Toyota, which challenged children to imagine and design their dream car, stimulating creativity and artistic expression.

The student, Cristina Silva, “wowed the judges with her imagination and talent, presenting an original project that stood out among the entries from across the country”. The award ceremony, a tablet and a painting kit, took place in the presence of a Toyota representative on the 8th of this month, according to the school.

“This recognition reflects the talent and creativity of children, and reinforces the role of the school in promoting activities that stimulate innovation and the integral development of children.

The Eco-Schools Program coordinators express their pride in the student’s achievement, highlighting the importance of encouraging students to explore their imagination from an early age,” reads the press release.

