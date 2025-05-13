Regional Government strengthens fight against illegal camping and overnight stays in public spaces

Are the Government and Tourism finally seeing what a mess they have made of this island. ?

In response to the various complaints, the executive issued a series of official letters sent to various entities.

The Regional Secretariat for Tourism, Environment and Culture today sent letters to a wide range of public and private entities in order to respond to the phenomenon of illegal camping, overnight stays and other associated activities on roads and public spaces in the Region, often carried out by tourists in motorhomes or similar vehicles.

“This coordinated action comes in response to multiple complaints and evidence of unregulated and anarchic behavior, which not only devalues ​​Madeira’s image as a sustainable and excellent tourist destination, but also puts public safety and the environmental balance of sensitive areas at risk, in particular forest areas and protected areas”, stresses the Regional Government.

Thus, formal letters were sent to the Municipal Councils of the Region, to AMRAM – Association of Municipalities of the Autonomous Region of Madeira, to the National Association of Parishes (ANAFRE), to the Public Security Police (PSP), to the Regional Civil Protection Service and to the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Madeira (ACIF), with a view to involving all institutional and economic agents with direct or indirect responsibility in this matter.

In the letters sent to the Municipal Councils, the importance of regulating, at a local level, the use of public spaces by motorhomes and similar vehicles was highlighted.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...