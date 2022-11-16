Mondego Patrol on a mission in the Autonomous Region of Madeira

The NRP Mondego arrives this Wednesday, November 16th, to the Autonomous Region of Madeira (RAM).

According to information from the Maritime Zone Command of Madeira, “it will carry out missions within the scope of safeguarding human life at sea and patrol and surveillance of maritime spaces, thus contributing to fulfill the functions of security and authority of the State at sea”.

The NRP Mondego is part of a series of three ships that make up the Tejo class. This ship is commanded by First Lieutenant Bruno Miguel Tristão de Brito and has a crew of 29 soldiers.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...