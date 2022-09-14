PEDRO FINO REITERATES CHALLENGE TO THE PONTA DO SOL CHAMBER TO PRESENT A SOLUTION FOR ESTRADA DOS ANJOS

Pedro Fino today urged the Ponta do Sol City Council to present a solution for Estrada dos Anjos, “that preserves the natural beauty and guarantees the safety of users.”

Opening the International Engineering Congress in Madeira, which takes place this Wednesday in Ponta do Sol, the regional secretary for Equipment and Infrastructure, representing the Regional Government, addressed the president of the local authority, Célia Pessegueiro, stating that the mayor will be able to testify at that event that “the technicians are committed and at your disposal” for the works to take place. Since the “Regional Government has already expressed its willingness to authorize the financing fir a solution” on that road, Fino therefore urged the Ponta do Sol municipality “to take advantage of the combination of opportunities that now presents itself.”

In the opening session of the event organized by the regional section of the Ordem dos Engenheiros Técnicos, he began by emphasizing the importance of the event that today brings together several specialists in the auditorium of the John dos Passos Cultural Center, seeing it as “a space for reflection, work and sharing knowledge in various fields of Engineering, and their impacts on our daily lives.”

