Just How? HOW?

The the accident that occurred this afternoon, in Caminho do Lombo, in Monte, resulted in two injuries.

The victims, female, aged between 33 and 42, and of Chinese nationality, at first refused hospital assistance, but later ended up being transported to Dr. Nelio Mendonca.

The Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters were at the scene with three vehicles (two ambulances and an extrication vehicle) and 12 operators.

From Diário Notícias

