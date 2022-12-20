New Madeira Tourism page on the Internet aimed at 4 types of visitors

The new Madeira Tourism page on the Internet, with new content and useful information for both tourists and professionals in the sector, was presented this afternoon, in Funchal, by the Madeira Promotion Association (APMadeira). The new platform, which was being prepared for about six years, represents an investment of 150 thousand euros and is oriented to serve four tourist profiles – the organizer, the dreamer, the escapist and the adventurer.

The page, accessible from the address https://visitmadeira.com/ , informs tourists where to go, what to do, what is happening and where to stay. The services provided by APMadeira members are highlighted, while those of other economic agents are presented in a directory. At the start, the information is only in two languages ​​(Portuguese and English), but next year it will be translated into three others (German, French and Spanish).

One of the main innovations on this site is information on cultural activity in Madeira and Porto Santo. It is an aspect that particularly pleased the regional secretary for Tourism, Eduardo Jesus: “Studies and market consultations carried out by us and by the major operators show that the vast majority of people, when choosing a holiday destination, always seek to know what is happening there.

We have a very wide cultural offer, culture is one of the pillars of our promotion and what was missing was that this information was directly interconnected with the Promotion Association website, allowing the scheduling of holidays to rely on this content”.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...