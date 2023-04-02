2.5 hours left waiting for take-off

The Ryanair flight that was scheduled to take off from Madeira Airport – Cristiano Ronaldo at 6:40 pm this Wednesday towards Lisbon Airport left almost three hours late.

The situation caused some anxiety in several passengers, who had to wait for take-off inside the aircraft, without the reason for the delay having been pointed out to them.

In view of what happened, several citizens who were on board this Boing 737 operated by the low-cost Irish company, including Madeirans and tourists, complained to the crew, with some passengers mentioning that the Public Security Police (PSP) had been alerted, as they felt that they were “trapped” inside the plane, without knowing the reason for this.

As it was possible to find out from some passengers, no food or water was provided, with the cabin staff responding that any product would have to be paid for.

The plane should have taken off at 6:40 pm, heading to Lisbon, but this only happened at 9:05 pm, according to information provided by ANA – Aeroportos de Portugal, leaving passengers waiting almost 3 hours.

From Diário Notícias

