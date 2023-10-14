IPMA predicts rain for the afternoon tomorrow

Good news, if the IPMA forecast for tomorrow is confirmed, there is rain on the horizon. It remains to be seen whether it will fall and where it will occur on the island of Madeira, buffeted by violent fires in the last week.

According to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere for this Sunday, October 15th, there is “the possibility of periods of rain starting in the afternoon”, including in Funchal, but it is also expected in the westernmost area, particularly in municipalities where fires burn persistently.

Calheta, Porto Moniz, Ribeira Brava and Câmara de Lobos ‘await’ anxiously for rain to put out the flames.

However, it should be noted that the highest probability of rain, according to IPMA forecasts, will be from Monday onwards.

I personally don’t think we will get much rain, certainly not as much as was expected in earlier forecasts. The orange waring for high temperatures was extended again through Sunday, but then we should start to see a change.

This humid weather is draining, and I personally hate it now. I’m looking forward to cooler weather and darker evenings.

From Tuesday we should have high temps of 27° (day) and minimum temps of 20° (night)

