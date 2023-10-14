Intense fire in Jardim da Serra

The fire at this time is intensifying in Jardim da Serra, more precisely in the Achada area, higher areas of the parish.

According to the photos at this time (10:30 pm), the forest area is burning, generating concern among the population further down, in an area where there is also a hotel unit (Hotel Quinta da Serra), which will most likely be evacuated, as well as the surrounding population.

According to testimony at the scene, the flames are stronger than in the afternoon.

According to the latest report from Civil Protection (at 8pm), at 6pm there were a total of 76 firefighters and 16 vehicles at the fire between Ribeira Brava and Câmara de Lobos.

From Diário Notícias

