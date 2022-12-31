Music Video from South Wales made in Madeira

c-bloc Productions, a music video production company from South Wales UK, has travelled to Funchal to shoot the debut music video for the singer/songwriter also from South Wales, Hugo T.

Will Langley, the Director of the company founded at the beginning of 2022 decided to round off a really successful year with an outstanding location shoot in and around Funchal

Hugo T and Will flew to Madeira began the video plan in Bar Sabor Tropical over a few Coral Beers and a couple of Bolo do Caco, they captured the spirit and joy of Madeira and its people as they filmed around the centre, old town and seafront.

Everywhere they went people joined in with the music and the happiness of the song. The debut single will be released in February captured the vibrancy of Funchal.

c-bloc Productions socials: https://linktr.ee/ cbloc

Hugo T socials: https://instagram. com/trystanhughes?igshid= YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Some images from the shoot on the link below.

https://photos.app.goo.gl/E7WeSTykhfZyNbSB8

