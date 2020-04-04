The Banda Municipal de Santana today marks its 84th anniversary. Due to the pandemic caused by Covid19, the conductor of this band Álvaro Jesus, together with the musicians of this philharmonic, decided to make music at home and play the band’s anthem, so as not to let this date go unnoticed.

An unprecedented initiative in the Region, allowing the band to remain united since there were several days of recording and editing.

The video ends with a message from the President of the Board, José Carlos Abreu, calling on the musicians to stay at home so that the band can quickly return to their normal routine of rehearsals, festivals and concerts.

From DN