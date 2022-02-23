IONA IS UNABLE TO DOCK IN MADEIRA AND IS THE FOURTH STOPOVER CANCELED IN THREE DAYS

The cruise ship ‘Iona’, the largest that has ever docked in the Port of Funchal, after its debut in October last year, canceled its call in the Region due to strong seas. It is already the fourth stopover in just three days.

The giant of the seas was scheduled to arrive at 5:45 am this Wednesday. However, after two failed mooring attempts, he ended up canceling the stopover and is now on his way to the Canary Islands.

As reported by JM, the ship AidaNova canceled the stopover in Madeira last Monday. On Tuesday, in turn, the ships Mein Schiff 4 and AidaMar were prevented from docking due to bad weather at sea.

This morning, ‘Pontinha’ should receive Iona, who was scheduled to start at 4:30 pm this Wednesday. However, the difficult weather conditions dictated that he anticipate his trip to Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

Like this: Like Loading...