P&O’s new ARVIA ship on maiden voyage in Madeira

P&O’s new ARVIA ship will make its debut on the island of Madeira, on its maiden voyage, departing the United Kingdom on the 9th of December this year and arriving in Funchal on the 13th of December 2022, it will be the first port in the world on this voyage inaugural to receive the largest ship in its fleet and second ship in the Excel class powered by LNG from P&O Cruises. Many ship enthusiasts will remember the maiden stop of the former ORIANA, on its maiden voyage on April 12, 1995, which filled Avenida do Mar on its arrival in Funchal.

Joining the P&O Cruises fleet in December 2022, this new ship will be named Arvia, a 184,700-ton ship built at the famous Meyer Werft shipyards in the city of Papenburg, Germany. The Arvia ship will have 19 decks, a total of 2,610 cabins for 5,204 passengers (maximum capacity is 6,264) served by 1,762 crew.

This ARVIA super ship has 20 dining venues (12 restaurants and 8 food bars including 10 breakfasts, 8 coffees, 5 afternoon teas, 9 specialty restaurants, 4 MDRs/dining rooms), 12 bars and lounges, 1300 m2 (14,000 sq. ft.) retail space, 4 pools (1 indoor, 3 outdoor/2 Infinity), 18 outdoor whirlpools (hot tubs/6x Infinity Whirlpools), SkyDome (retractable glass roof covering pool deck ), 13 entertainment venues (including adults only), children’s areas (indoor-outdoor facilities), 22 elevators (passenger elevators located at the bow to midships). P&O Cruises Images.

Full Story in Portuguese

