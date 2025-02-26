CTT taking Temu to the Azores and Madeira

This is something that has been asked many times on social , do Temu deluver to the island, and yes they always have done, and now it should be even quicker.

CTT has announced a strengthening of the partnership with Temu and is starting to deliver products purchased on the Chinese platform in the autonomous regions of the Azores and Madeira.

Temu’s expansion ensures nationwide product accessibility via the CTT network, encompassing over 1,000 Locky parcel lockers, according to a company statement reported by ECO.

The November 2023 CTT partnership, initially announced as exclusive Temu delivery service for the Portuguese market, has now been extended to include the autonomous regions.

A Temu spokesperson stated that service improvements for Portuguese customers have been ongoing since the partnership began, and this expanded delivery coverage ensures equitable access to Temu’s diverse product offerings for all Portuguese consumers.

Carry on reading here.

Like this: Like Loading...