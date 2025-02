A 30-year-old man threw himself this morning from a Public Security Police (PSP) car while it was moving on Estrada Monumental, in Funchal.

The individual was being transported handcuffed by the PSP when, for reasons still unknown, he managed to throw himself out of the vehicle. After the fall, he suffered minor injuries and was promptly assisted and transported to hospital by the Funchal Firefighters, always under the supervision of the authorities.

From Diário Notícias

