Exhibition with unique images of Madeiran fauna and flora opens

The temporary exhibition ‘Moments of Inspiration’ was inaugurated this Wednesday at the Natural History Museum in Funchal, which was attended by the Councillor for the Environment, Nádia Coelho.

According to the local authority, the exhibition is the result of field work carried out by the Museum’s curators, from observation to photography, capturing “unique moments of nature and immortalizing small moments of the beauty of the most varied species of fauna and flora of the Madeira archipelago”.

A highlight is the room dedicated to Jochen Floerchinger, an amateur photographer and marine life enthusiast, who, through his recreational dives in the seas of Madeira, captured impressive images of the underwater world.

The remaining photographs are distributed across three rooms, organized by the themes of sea, air and land, allowing visitors an immersive experience in the archipelago’s biodiversity.

The exhibition is on display on the 2nd floor of the Funchal Natural History Museum, located on Rua da Mouraria, and can be visited during the Museum’s regular opening hours.

“This initiative reinforces Funchal’s commitment to promoting and enhancing Madeira’s natural heritage, with this institution registering more than 15,000 visitors in 2024”, the municipality said in a press release.

