The Madeira Regional Command of the PSP reveals that, on November 9, Saturday, at 10:00 am, at its respective facilities, on Rua da Infância, Funchal, a public auction will be held, to the highest bidder, of several objects found in the Autonomous Region of Madeira and not claimed within the legal period.

“The objects to be auctioned will be divided into several lots, such as: clothing, glasses, wristwatches, suitcases, bicycles and various technological material”, indicates a press release.

From Diário Notícias

