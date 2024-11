A landslide that occurred yesterday evening, at around 20.30, left Rua da Serra de Água, in Calheta, located near the Hotel Saccharum, blocked.

The Calheta Fire Brigade Commander, Jacinto Serrão, said that the road is closed, and the local authority has been alerted and will carry out the respective cleaning work today.

Jacinto Serrão also revealed that no injuries or material damage were recorded.

From Diário Notícias

