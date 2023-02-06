Madeira Concerts

Upcoming Concerts:

6st Monday – TODAY / HOJE:

• Violin Recital (5:30 PM)

• Music Flavours (7:30 PM)

7th Astor Piazzolla Tribute (7:30 PM – Tuesday)

8th Classics Masters – Piano Recital (7.15 PM – Wednesday)

9th Pat Matheny Tribute – Jazz Concert (7 PM – Thursday)

10th Friday

• Morning Garden Classics (11 AM)

• Concierto de Aranjuez & Paco Lucia (7 PM)

11th Mariachi Bolero Romance (6 PM – Saturday)

12th MAMMA Mia Tribute (6 PM – Sunday)

13th Monday:

• Violin Recital (5:30 PM)

• Pre-Valentine Concert (7:30 PM)

See you soon! Até já

