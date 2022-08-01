Iberia with regular flights between Madrid and Madeira in winter

Iberia, the Spanish company of the IAG Group (British Airways and Aer Lingus, among others), announced this Monday, August 1, that it will resume in the next IATA winter season (October 30 to March 25, 2023) the same offer of seats as in the same period of 2019. The news is advanced by the specialized portal Newsavia .

The platform explains that one of Iberia’s great novelties is the increase in capacity to Portugal, having scheduled up to 40 weekly flights to Lisbon and the continuity (all year) of the regular direct flights from Madrid to the island of Madeira, which until now were seasonal, and which took place only in the summer.

The route from the Spanish capital to the ‘Pearl of the Atlantic’ will have three flights a week in winter, according to Newsavia.

In Iberia’s winter programming for 2022-2023, the resumption of flights to the city of Rio de Janeiro, in Brazil, and to Caracas, in Venezuela, starting in November of this year, with three weekly frequencies in each of the routes.

From Diário Notícias

