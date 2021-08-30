The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere extended the meteorological warnings issued for precipitation and hot weather.

As for rainfall, the warning in force between noon and 9 pm this Monday, was extended until 6 pm tomorrow, valid for mountainous regions, where “favorable conditions for the occurrence of showers are expected, which may be strong and accompanied by thunder”.

As for temperatures, the yellow warning for hot weather warns of “the persistence of high values ​​of the maximum temperature” and is valid until 6 pm on Wednesday, in Porto Santo, as well as on the south and north coast of Madeira, where the thermometers can reach 28 degrees.

From Diário Notícias